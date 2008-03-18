GTA IV Intro Leaked?

Could this be the artsy intro to Grand Theft Auto IV as shown on a Playstation 3 in the darkened room of some yappy reviewer? Perhaps, certainly looks possible, but honestly it doesn't really show us much, in fact it almost feels like a tease released by Rockstar: It's just enough to tantalise without giving anything away or showing any substance.
[Thanks Joey]
If it is Rockstar that did this it's pretty smart. When something is anticipated like this people want to have it FIRST!!! SO making people think someone has a copy more than a month before you gets you that much more pumped up to get it second.