GTA IV MMO Is "Very, Very Doable"

World of Warcraft with car jacking and hookers! Rockstar boss Sam Houser says that a Grand Theft Auto IV MMO "is very, very doable and is a very, very compelling proposition". What's more, Houser calls a subscription console-based MMO "the Holy Grail". Definitely, GTA does seem like fertile ground for a MMO. If Rockstar is plotting this, how it will keep the MMO from turning into pure anarchy should be interesting to see. And hey, if the game ends up as MMO chaos, that too will be interesting.

