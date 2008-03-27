GTA IV Street Map Leaked

This is exactly why we can't have nice release dates. A webshots user named pallamallawa has uploaded six images of what look to be the map insert for the PlayStation 3 version of Grand Theft Auto IV. Images include the city itself, complete with descriptions of various locales, the Liberty City subway map, and the controller map for the PS3. It's about as New York as you can get without actually being in New York. Everything looks rather official, though I'm going to go ahead and rumour tag this pending some sort of official confirmation. It's not that we don't trust the internet, it's just...okay, we don't trust the internet.

Editor's note: Gallery incoming.

GTA IV Map for PS3 [webshots - Thanks SUP3R!]