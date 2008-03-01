The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Takes 100 Hours To Complete

In an interview with VideoGamer.com, a Rockstar employee speculated that the latest installment of Grand Theft Auto will take about 100 hours to complete, give or take. That estimate is based on whether or not you answer the phone. No, not your phone, silly! Niko's cell phone! Says the mysterious, unnamed Rockstar employee:

"It's harder to distinguish between main and side missions - there are loads of both. But there are more main missions than side missions. It's not as clear cut as it used to be because of the phone."

Looks like if you're the type to avoid side quests and gun for the ending, it'll take a lot less time, but half the fun of the GTA series is all the little stuff, so it looks like most of us are playing it for the long haul.

GTA 4 Will Take Roughly 100 Hours To Complete [Videogamer.com, via GamePro]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles