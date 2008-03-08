Rockstar just released a pretty major update to their GTA IV site. New videos, screens and radio stations are here for you enjoyment. So watch "Packie McReary" above and hit the jump to get the rest of your GTA IV fix. (Of course, if you despise the game or something, don't feel obligated to. No, really, we don't want you to hit the jump if you don't want to...not if you're gonna make that face. What? No, you're pouting. We can tell. Actually, screw this, we're just taking the post down. Wait, don't leave. OK, OK. Whatever you want. We can change. And no, we're not crying. There's just something in our eye.)
GTA IV Update: New Videos, Screens and Widgets
