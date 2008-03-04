Found at the corner of Spring and Canal in Manhattan today by reader Savage6000. Looks like the GTA hype-machine has gone into overdrive. Let's hope the game lives up to the building-sized ads and viral marketing campaigns.
GTA's Manhattan Mural
Comments
The cafe I work at in Perth has a little wanted poster advert for GTA. It fooled me when I first saw it.