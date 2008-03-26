The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Guitar Hero Aerosmith To Be Thankfully Not Just Aerosmith

Oh, we knew from the get-go that Guitar Hero: Aerosmith wouldn't just feature the middling, aging bad boys from Boston, saving us gagging on a disc full of the band's signature schlock. The original press release even says that "celebrated artists that the band has either performed with or has been inspired by in some way" will appear. Who? Well, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been pretty mouthy about that lately, with the latest issue of Game Informer revealing that Cheap Trick, Mott the Hoople, Joan Jett and The Kinks will have their own tunes on the next Guitar Hero release.

We've also heard that the guitarist dropped additional names earlier this month, spilling that tracks from Lenny Kravitz, The White Stripes and Deep Purple would appear in the game. If you want to read the Q&A with Perry and bassist Tom Hamilton at Game Informer, you'll have to be a subscriber. Just kidding, obviously! No one cares what a band's bassist has to say.
Guitar Hero Aerosmith - Joe Perry [Game Informer]

Comments

  • Roadgod Guest

    Come on man! Tom is a great guy and has made some of the most memorable bass riffs in history. I find it very disturbing that someone who would be lucky to even get on stage takes cheap shots at someone far more talented than them.

    Let's face it, anyone could have reported this as it's just reporting about another article. But not anyone could play the bass in one of the greatest rock bamds on the planet.

    Very poor choice of words there Michael! I think an apology is in order!

  • Michele Guest

    Agreed, Roadgod! Tom Hamilton is a very schooled, consistent bassist and has taken Aerosmith to a higher level of fan-mania. I'd much rather listen to what Tom reports than Steven's failing voice and Joe's word-stumbling.
    Boo to you

