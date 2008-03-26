Guitar Hero Aerosmith To Be Thankfully Not Just Aerosmith

Oh, we knew from the get-go that Guitar Hero: Aerosmith wouldn't just feature the middling, aging bad boys from Boston, saving us gagging on a disc full of the band's signature schlock. The original press release even says that "celebrated artists that the band has either performed with or has been inspired by in some way" will appear. Who? Well, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been pretty mouthy about that lately, with the latest issue of Game Informer revealing that Cheap Trick, Mott the Hoople, Joan Jett and The Kinks will have their own tunes on the next Guitar Hero release.

We've also heard that the guitarist dropped additional names earlier this month, spilling that tracks from Lenny Kravitz, The White Stripes and Deep Purple would appear in the game. If you want to read the Q&A with Perry and bassist Tom Hamilton at Game Informer, you'll have to be a subscriber. Just kidding, obviously! No one cares what a band's bassist has to say.

Guitar Hero Aerosmith - Joe Perry [Game Informer]