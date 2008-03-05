Half of Some Japanese People Meh Online Gaming

Americans lurve online gaming. But what about Japanese? Nope! An online questionnaire poled 15,000 members of Japanese internet community MyVoice about their feelings towards online games. The sample was 54 percent female, 2 percent teen, 16 percent twenty-something, 37 percent thirty-something, 28 percent forty-something and 17 percent fifty-something. Over half of them were not interested in online games! That's not including the 12 percent who are totally indifferent. And when asked what their image of online games was, the most common response was "Geekish." And get this, only 1 percent of those poled use Macs to play online games. At least we have that in common!

Hit the jump for the full breakdown:

Q). How interested are you in online games?

Really interested 6.1 percent

Quite interested 20.7 percent

Can't say either way 12.4 percent

Not very interested 26.5 percent

Not interested at all 34.3 percent

Q). On what sort of device do you play online games?

Windows PC 27.3 percent

Portable games machine 14.5 percent

Home console 12.9 percent

Mobile phone 9.9 percent

Macintosh 1.1 percent

Other 0.4 percent

Don't play online games 59.9 percent

Q). How long have you been playing online games?

Less than a year 23.7 percent

One to two years 16.9 percent

Two to three years 15.6 percent

Three to four years 8.4 percent

Four to five years 5.3 percent

Five or more years 18.5 percent

No answer 11.6 percent

This and subsequent questions have over 10% no answerers, but the reason for this is not obvious.

Q). About how often do you play online games?

Almost every day 11.3 percent

Four to six days a week 7.5 percent

Two or three days a week 13.1 percent

Once a week 16.9 percent

Less than that 39.1 percent

No answer 12.1 percent

Q). What kinds of online games do you play?

Puzzle game 36.1 percent

Table game 34.6 percent

Card game 28.2 percent

Action game 11.3 percent

Simulation game 10.7 percent

Sports game 9.6 percent

Shooting game 4.5 percent

Race game 3.9 percent

War game 3.2 percent

Other 10.8 percent

No answer 12.6 percent

Q). What image do you have of online games?

Geekish 25.6 percent

Easy to get into 23.1 percent

Expensive to play 21.6 percent

For young people 20.8 percent

Lots of bad-mannered players 17.2 percent

Fun intercourse between players 14.5 percent

Complicated instructions and difficult to understand 13.4 percent

Lots of trouble between players 13.2 percent

Can design my own avatar 11.4 percent

Lots of system trouble 10.1 percent

Beautiful graphics 7.8 percent

Insufficient user support 6.6 percent

Lots of things to do so won't get bored 6.4 percent

Difficult to register 6.2 percent

None of the above 14.9 percent

No answer 3.6 percent

Online Gaming [MyVoice via What Japan Thinks][Pic]