Halo 3 Heroic Maps Set Free On Tuesday

Today's Bungie Weekly Update features a handy reminder for the frugal. Next Tuesday, March 25 at 2 AM PDT, the Heroic Map Pack for Halo 3 will become a free download on Xbox Live. Good things come to those who wait (and reject microtransactions). That will coincide with the reveal of the third map from the soon to be released Legendary Map Pack, which, if you're getting greedy, has no current plans for becoming an eventual freebie. Who knows if that may change. God and The Shadow, probably. Maybe Luke Smith.

Bungie Weekly Update: 3/21/08 [Bungie]