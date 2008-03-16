The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack Details Due Tuesday

The most recent Bungie Weekly Update teases that this Tuesday will see the official word on new Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack details, including a solid release date and a look at the second of three new levels. The first, "Ghost Town", was unveiled just a few weeks ago. We think it's a pretty safe bet that the new map will be frosty, as the game's vehicles have been given a fresh snowjob, with pictures of each new iced out ride over at Bungie.net. Luke Smith also drops word that the Hornet has been given a gameplay nerf, making it "less of an airborne death machine and more of an aerial support vehicle now".

Bungie Weekly Update: 3/14/08 [Bungie]

