Hammer Comes Down On Xbox Live Cheaters

Last year, MIcrosoft's Larry Hryb issued a stark warning to Xbox Live users in the wake of some issues with identity theft and achievement tampering. Today, Microsoft have taken action against those found to be in violation of the service's code of conduct. A number of accounts have been "affected", with punishments ranging from a resetting of gamerscore to public shamings (above) to permanent bannings to all of the above. Those caught, you have, oh, none of our sympathies. Those unaffected, nothing more to see here, move along.

