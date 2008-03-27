Handheld Wars: DS vs PSP vs iPhone

Comparisons between the DS and PSP were played out years ago. Especially when you consider the DS doesn't give a hoot about what's under its hood. But you know what, fuck it, let's dredge the subject up again, because RoughlyDrafted have compared the tech specs of both handhelds and put em up against the iPhone. Their point? Showcasing the potential Apple's phone has in the gaming arena. Click through for the full, grisly details.

Nintendo DS 67 MHz ARM 946E-S (N-Gage processor) + 33 MHz ARM7TDMI (same processor as the original iPods) 4MB RAM 256KB Flash + cartridge storage Dual, 256×192 3" displays; one is stylus touch sensitive No accelerometers No camera No mobile radio WiFi 802.11b/g No Bluetooth Sony PSP 333 MHz MIPS R4000 CPU + GPU with 2 MB onboard VRAM running at 166 MHz 32 MB main RAM (new models expanded to 64MB), and 4 MB embedded DRAM. MemoryStick storage, UMD media 480×272 (368×207 usable for video); no touch screen features No accelerometers No camera No mobile radio WiFi 802.11b No Bluetooth Apple iPhone

Samsung ARM SoC 620 MHz 1176 running at 412 Mhz + PowerVR MBX 3D GPU

128MB RAM

8 or 16GB Flash storage

320×480 3.5" display with finger multitouch input

Accelerometers for direct physical control

2 Megapixel camera

Quad band GSM + EDGE

WiFi 802.11 b/g

BlueTooth 2.0 EDR

In other words, it's got the juice of a PSP with the novelty factor of the DS (and then some thanks to its tilt abilities). And it's already sold a gagillion units. Those are the kind of things that are very appealing to developers and publishers alike, you know. Or raving mad stats fans. Either or.

