Hands On With Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

I was a little reticent when I went into check out Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 since I wasn't really terribly familiar with the franchise and quite frankly it's not the kind game I usually play. Once I got in and sat down in front of it however, I discovered a game that I'll be downloading once it makes its way onto XBLA and PSN.

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 is a throwback to the original arcade hit with updated graphics and controls to suit console play. Up to three players can choose between three different playable characters: Wolf, Coyote and Fox (she's the girl of the group) each with their own special moves. An arsenal of weapons is also at your disposal to help take the enemy down. You can also all pile into various vehicle together and blast your way to victory. The three player mode will be supported both online and on a single console. As a special bonus, the music is being composed by Norihiko Hibino of Metal Gear fame.

I teamed up with the inimitable Hamza from Destructoid and we immediately dove in to the game. The graphics looked great for a downloadable game and the controls were fairly simple. one thumbstick moves you around while the other fires your weapons much in the Robotron style. A simple flick of the trigger will make your character throw grenades which I actually found quite effective for certain situations. A click of the other trigger starts your characters special move which in my case involved a massive explosion, taking out everything around me whether it was buildings or enemies.

Scattered through the game are cut scenes done in a great comic book like graphical style that I really liked. All the menus we similarly styled and each special move is preceded by a little drawing of your character that fills the screen right before the madness ensues. We plowed our way through about two levels before we finally had to relinquish our seats and move on, but it was enough to have me hooked and along with Plunder, turned out to be my favourite hands on of the day. And don't forget, if you purchase Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 you'll get that invite to the Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix beta!