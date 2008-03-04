Hand-Sprayed Frontlines Xbox 360 Elite Could Be Yours

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

corner1.jpgTHQ loves its airbrushed consoles. Not that we can blame it - they look awfully nice. Mind you if I owned one I'd be too scared to play it, you know, in case it went all RRoD on my arse.

According to the publisher, the Frontlines: Fuel of War-themed 360 Elite will be given away to a subscriber of the Aussie Official Xbox 360 Magazine. The painted console will appear in the April issue of the publication, if you'd like to pick it up.

More pictures after the jump!

corner2.jpg side2.jpg side1.jpg

Comments

  • Zephyr Guest

    Wow, that FoW 360 looks amazing. THese airbrushed 360s seem like a really nice buy.

    0

