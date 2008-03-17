Happy Birthday Destructoid: Destructoid Circa 1988

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So today Destructoid turns two, and in a fit of awesome nostalgia, Niero has given us a peek at what could probably be termed the genesis of Destructoid: impressively detailed notebooks for his game club, formed way back when. Ladies and gentlemen, here's what we did before the advent of blogs. Happy second (or twentieth) birthday, Dtoid.

Destructoid circa 1988: Our community turns two (and twenty) years old

