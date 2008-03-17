Happy Birthday Destructoid: Destructoid Circa 1988

So today Destructoid turns two, and in a fit of awesome nostalgia, Niero has given us a peek at what could probably be termed the genesis of Destructoid: impressively detailed notebooks for his game club, formed way back when. Ladies and gentlemen, here's what we did before the advent of blogs. Happy second (or twentieth) birthday, Dtoid.
Destructoid circa 1988: Our community turns two (and twenty) years old
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink