Harmonix Gets Bonus For Big Results

Thanks to the immense success of Rock Band, Harmonix has received a $US 208.7 million bonus in "performance based earnouts" from MTV Games and parent company Viacom. According to Viacom's most recent financial statement, Harmonix was set to receive a bonus in the event of exceeding the expectations of MTV Games. The condition was a part of MTV Games' acquisition agreement with Harmonix back in 2006. Since MTV Games payed $US 175 million for Harmonix, I'm thinking that they've definitely made their money's worth on both sides of the deal.
