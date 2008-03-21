Harmonix Talks About Rock Band Albums

You may have noticed that in the Music Store, coming with the Rock Band update later this week, is a reference to albums. In fact albums have their own selection (with a Coming Soon next to it) on the front page of the Music Store. But still no official word about when albums may be coming. What gives?

When we sat down with the game to check out the new menu at GDC we asked our Harmonix guide just that. He said that albums were a very important goal for the game and that Harmonix was in the "process of finalising albums."

It sounded to me like one of the hang-ups might have been figuring out pricing and how to deal with people who have already bought chunks of albums through Harmonix created music packs. But it's definitely on it's way and soon. So take heart.