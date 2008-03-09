Hate Your Weekends? Love your Kotaku?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's weekend number two sans-Flynn and we're still in search of a Weekend Editor.

If you're interested in giving up your weekends for a chance to run things at Kotaku Towers when almost no other writers are around, then look no further. We're looking for a solid writer who also has excellent news judgment and a love of the video game bizarre.

If you're genuinely interested, have the time, the patience and the skill, then drop me an email with a run down of your experience, some writing samples and a convincing argument why I should hire you. Keep in mind that I'll probably be getting a lot of these and I'm extraordinarily picky, so you better make it good.

Editor's note: This relates to Kotaku US only. Kotaku Australia is not currently looking for writers.

