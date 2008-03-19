Haze Is PS3 Exclusive "For Now" (Sigh)

Ah, yes. Timed "exclusives". Originally, Ubisoft's Haze was scheduled for the PS3, the Xbox 360 and the PC. Then! It was slated as a PS3 exclusive. What does that mean? According to a Ubisoft spokesperson, Haze is:

...exclusive on the PS3 for now.

For now? Not 100 percent positive on what that's hinting at, but if it's hinting at what I think it is, allow me this little rant: These timed exclusives are all kinds of lame. Just put it on all systems already! Who wants sloppy seconds anyway?

