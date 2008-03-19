The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Haze Is PS3 Exclusive "For Now" (Sigh)

Ah, yes. Timed "exclusives". Originally, Ubisoft's Haze was scheduled for the PS3, the Xbox 360 and the PC. Then! It was slated as a PS3 exclusive. What does that mean? According to a Ubisoft spokesperson, Haze is:

...exclusive on the PS3 for now.

For now? Not 100 percent positive on what that's hinting at, but if it's hinting at what I think it is, allow me this little rant: These timed exclusives are all kinds of lame. Just put it on all systems already! Who wants sloppy seconds anyway?
Haze Exclusive [CVG][Pic]

Comments

  • Daniel Guest

    didnt they said they cancel pc, and 360 version back in november?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles