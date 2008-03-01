He Made An Insect, We're Showing It To The World

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Contest is so underway and so awesome. Reader Matthew sends along his "Bottle Bug," writing:

I made the hornet from plastic bottles, the antenna from the rings around the opening, and the legs from coat hangers.

Bitchin'! This time, we're giving away a copy of Insecticide (DS or PC, the winner decides). Here's the contest, it's a fun one: Make an insect. Like a 3D, real world one.

That's it.

You can use anything to make it EXCEPT CG. So yeah, if you want to make a bug outta newspapers, sticks, clay, whatever, DO IT. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "Insect." The contest ends March 7th. The winner's fame is ENDLESS.

