Heavenly Sword Dev Goes Multi-platform, Plans For Movie Development

The creators of PlayStation 3 exclusive Heavenly Sword won't be working on a sequel anytime soon, according to a report from GamesIndustry.biz. The UK dev has moved on, focusing on an original "triple-A blockbuster" concept that it plans to ship for both the PS3 and the Xbox 360. Since Sony owns the Heavenly Sword IP, they could hand it off to someone else, but Ninja Theory's going platform agnostic. But that's not all it's working on.

Ninja Theory co-founder Nina Kristensen says her company may also have a movie in the works, a totally CGI affair "using the game engine alongside the game itself". Sounds interesting. At least more interesting than, say, Final Fantasy: Spirits Within.

