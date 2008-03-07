Heavenly Swords Need No Metal

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While flipping through the internet this morning, we came across this pretty decent fan-made Heavenly Sword sword. We were a little surprised to find that it was made an a school's shop class, though.

Instead of making some stupid cabinet or a DVD shelf like the rest of the class, I decided to make something a little more original...Ironical, I was the first one to get cut by my sword. I let a kid hold it and he got a little power hungry, started swinging it around and cut my in the arm. For a wooden sword, it sure cuts well.

Don't tell his teacher. Here's a bonus shot:

news_img_7731_3.jpgCake-loving home ec students, we're looking in your direction for a proper rebuttal.

Real Life Heavenly Sword [GameGrep via PS3Fanboy]

  DONAR

    Looks awesome!

    Unless he made it in Victoria...then it's a felony.

