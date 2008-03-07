Heavenly Swords Need No Metal

While flipping through the internet this morning, we came across this pretty decent fan-made Heavenly Sword sword. We were a little surprised to find that it was made an a school's shop class, though.
Instead of making some stupid cabinet or a DVD shelf like the rest of the class, I decided to make something a little more original...Ironical, I was the first one to get cut by my sword. I let a kid hold it and he got a little power hungry, started swinging it around and cut my in the arm. For a wooden sword, it sure cuts well.
Don't tell his teacher. Here's a bonus shot:
Cake-loving home ec students, we're looking in your direction for a proper rebuttal.
Real Life Heavenly Sword [GameGrep via PS3Fanboy]
Looks awesome!
Unless he made it in Victoria...then it's a felony.