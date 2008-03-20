Heist Coming This Summer

Remember Heist? OK if you don't, it's been forever since we either heard or saw anything about the game. Anyone that does still remember it's a bank-robbing game set in San Francisco during the late 60s, and finds that at all intresting, will be thrilled to hear that it's due to be released in "late June", with the game due to appear on PC, 360 and PS3.

HEI$T for "late June", says Codemasters [VG247]