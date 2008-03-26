Hellgate: London Gets Patched

Flagship Studios has announced a new patch for Hellgate: London. Patch 1.2 contains a bunch of new features and improvements to the game. Most notabe is the addition of an in-game mail system hat will allow players not only to communicate, but to send items to each other as well. There is also a major character class balance and upgrades to certain in-game characters. Also included is a new enemy, six new weapons, higher monster spawns in certain areas and "pets with abilities".
All the gory details of the patch can be found on the Hellgate:London forums.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink