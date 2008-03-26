Hellgate: London Gets Patched

Flagship Studios has announced a new patch for Hellgate: London. Patch 1.2 contains a bunch of new features and improvements to the game. Most notabe is the addition of an in-game mail system hat will allow players not only to communicate, but to send items to each other as well. There is also a major character class balance and upgrades to certain in-game characters. Also included is a new enemy, six new weapons, higher monster spawns in certain areas and "pets with abilities".

All the gory details of the patch can be found on the Hellgate:London forums.