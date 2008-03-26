Here's Some Resident Evil 5 Play Footage



Here's a behind the scenes look at upcoming Resident Evil 5 with a few glimpses of it in action. According to the game's producer Jun Takeuchi, the theme for this game is light and shadows. Bright sunlight increases the division between darkly shaded and sunny areas. Also, going from the light to the shade, makes it hard to see. Vice versa is true as well. That's the visual motif for RE5. The above clip is fresh from the Capcom 25th anniversary DVD that's packaged with the new issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu.