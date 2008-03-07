The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

High Fantasy Flourishes In Age Of Conan

This trailer for Funcom's Age of Conan MMO, currently due for a May PC release, features all of the hallmarks of classic high fantasy. Sweeping vistas, exotic locations, fantastic creatures, visceral combat, and a woman with a lovely voice singing nonsense words over powerful music. Of course it could just be a real language I am not familiar with. All I know is that halfway through I could swear she sang, "Manly Pepsi, thank you email now", and if my evil plan succeeds you shall hear it as well. Muhahaha!

