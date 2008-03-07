High Fantasy Flourishes In Age Of Conan

This trailer for Funcom's Age of Conan MMO, currently due for a May PC release, features all of the hallmarks of classic high fantasy. Sweeping vistas, exotic locations, fantastic creatures, visceral combat, and a woman with a lovely voice singing nonsense words over powerful music. Of course it could just be a real language I am not familiar with. All I know is that halfway through I could swear she sang, "Manly Pepsi, thank you email now", and if my evil plan succeeds you shall hear it as well. Muhahaha!