Hiring Folks

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Today, Luke Plunkett Was Born

I know you know this, but it bears repeating, I am exceptionally picky about who I hire for Kotaku. That's mostly because I hate firing people. I hate it so much that I go to extraordinary lengths to make sure I never have to, or almost never have to. I have all of these little rules in my head about the level of writing ability I expect from a staffer, about the experience they should have, about their voice (they all have to be unique to the site, no clones allowed), about their reliability, their output, their knowledge, where they live.

Every time I say we're hiring I literally get hundreds of applicants and I read them, every, single, one. It takes me months, sometimes to hire just one person. Today, I finally did just that, I hired our new weekend editor. He starts next month. More details to come.

