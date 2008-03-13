The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Home Team Anticipating, Fearing User-Generated Content

Sony's Ron Festejo is creative director for the PS3's Home project. As such, he's obviously excited about all things creative, especially the possibility of Home users creating their own content via in-game tools. Excited and scared. Scared at the thought of innocent little kids being exposed to people walking around with cocks scrawled all over their avatar's custom T-shirt.

Obviously the Holy Grail is to give people the tools to create their own things, but it's a difficult path to tread I think.

Festejo says the problem with allowing users free reign over custom content is that Sony just don't have an adequate means of policing and moderating the content. Yet. I'm sure the first 12 year-old girl to appear on Fox News after being propositioned by a cock-shirt-wearing teenager will change all that.
User-generated content the "Holy Grail," says Home team [GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles