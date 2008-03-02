As long-time listener, first-time caller Jonathan McNamara writes of the happenings in Scottsdale, Arizona, "A club called Axis Radius held a Rock Band competition last night featuring 'hot girls and plenty of brew'." Hot girls and plenty of brew? You had me at hot girls.

The Phoenix Times has a pretty detailed gallery up on their site, yes that picture comes from it. I do believe this calls for a look-see.

