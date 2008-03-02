The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"Hot girls and plenty of brew"

As long-time listener, first-time caller Jonathan McNamara writes of the happenings in Scottsdale, Arizona, "A club called Axis Radius held a Rock Band competition last night featuring 'hot girls and plenty of brew'." Hot girls and plenty of brew? You had me at hot girls.

The Phoenix Times has a pretty detailed gallery up on their site, yes that picture comes from it. I do believe this calls for a look-see.

Press X to Rock [Phoenix New Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles