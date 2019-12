Ah, how I am looking forward to the return of the House of the Dead franchise. Back in the day I played the original HOD on the Dreamcast on an almost daily basis. Now it's coming to the Wi with all its rail shooting goodness and terrible voice acting intact. I long for the return of those dulcet tones... "Reload! Reload! Reload!" Somehow it just never gets old.

make the jump for a second clip.