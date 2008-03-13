The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

How Brutal Legend Fighting Works

We'd never question the brilliance of Tim Schafer and Double Fine's upcoming action/rockventure title Brütal Legend. But we were...curious, that's all...about how the game would actually play. PSX Extreme explains:

The battle axe is Eddie's primary attack, and it works much like Devil May Cry's sword attack does - basic, yet effective. Riggs will shred on the guitar when he needs to cast various types of magic, and performing these magic attacks will require timed combo entry on your controller.

Magic attacks include fun like literal "face melting" solos. Hmm...maybe it's all the Rock Band brainwashing, but all this button mashing music creation combat sounds pretty fantastic.

Brutal Legend [PSX Extreme via The Adventuress]

