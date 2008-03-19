How Much Punishment Can a DS Lite Take?

Hinge cracks aside, things the DS Lite can survive: Being put in a bag with keys and shaken, being dropped on the floor, being tossed from a motorbike, being thrown down the stairs, getting hot tea poured on it, falling two floors. Things the DS Lite cannot survive: Falling three stories, being thrown against the wall and being ripped to pieces. Website Broken Reivew put the DS Lite through a battery of tests, coming to this conclusion: TK. So, remember, it's okay to chuck your DS Lite from a moving vehicle, but don't try ripping it apart. That fucks 'em up.

