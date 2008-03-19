The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

How Much Punishment Can a DS Lite Take?

Hinge cracks aside, things the DS Lite can survive: Being put in a bag with keys and shaken, being dropped on the floor, being tossed from a motorbike, being thrown down the stairs, getting hot tea poured on it, falling two floors. Things the DS Lite cannot survive: Falling three stories, being thrown against the wall and being ripped to pieces. Website Broken Reivew put the DS Lite through a battery of tests, coming to this conclusion: TK. So, remember, it's okay to chuck your DS Lite from a moving vehicle, but don't try ripping it apart. That fucks 'em up.

http://www.computerandvideogames.com/article.php?id=185030

DS Lite Test [Broken Review via DS Fanboy]

Comments

  • Techa Guest

    poor ds :(

    0
  • Bob Peterson Guest

    u deleted the vids WTF.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles