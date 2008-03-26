How to Eat a DS Game... with a Side of Souls



Take two guys give them a camcorder and really bad DS game and what do you end up with? A recipe for a Shovelware Shake. Take the DS title add milk, a Mario Power-Up drink, one egg, some Nesquick, a liquid out of a bottle labelled "souls" and blend. Then drink and try not to projectile vomit. I'd suggest not actually trying this since swallowing little bits of metal often leads to painful and expensive trips to the emergency room.

Video: Don't Try This at Home [Gay Gamer]