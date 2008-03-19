How To Have Easter With Super Mario & Portal

Want to add a touch of Super Mario or Portal-inspired love to your Easter holiday? It's easy, really. Take Kotaku AU reader Leigh, who decided to paint a few.gift boxes in the style of the gold coin bricks from the former and Weighted Companion Cubes of the latter.

To enchant them with Easter spirit, all Leigh had to do was sprinkle some chocolate coins inside and before you know it, Santa Claus is trying to convince a jealous Easter bunny not to neck himself with leftover ribbon and a giant crème egg.

There's another photo after the jump, as well as a link to Leigh's blog that has a bunch more. How this Jew celebrates Easter [Leigh D. Stark]