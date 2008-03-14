ALL YOU BASTARDS EVER DO IS TAKE, TAKE, TAKE. Now, it's our turn. We're introducing a new semi-regular feature here on Kotaku called "Tell Us Dammit". How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever!

Question: How'd you find Kotaku?

Me? At one time, I was a Kotaku reader. Found the site through Gizmodo. Like, back in 2004 or early 2005. You know, when the site was pretty much just Crecente. Good times!

