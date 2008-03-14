The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ALL YOU BASTARDS EVER DO IS TAKE, TAKE, TAKE. Now, it's our turn. We're introducing a new semi-regular feature here on Kotaku called "Tell Us Dammit". How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever!

Question: How'd you find Kotaku?

Me? At one time, I was a Kotaku reader. Found the site through Gizmodo. Like, back in 2004 or early 2005. You know, when the site was pretty much just Crecente. Good times!

  • wandrew Guest

    I knew Kotaku, but had never really gotten around to subscribing as it updates so often and I didn't want my RSS feed spammed.

    I think I googled something and got a link to the .au Kotaku. So far it's okay, but there are way too many unlocalised stories, so my feed's always full. I'm not sure how long I'll hang around much longer at this rate.

  • Wraith Guest

    Yea im here from Giz too. My mate from school Ian used to reg Gizmodo, and he got me into it. But i was always hanging out for the occasional gaming news, and i eventually learned that Kotaku (which i knew existed and knew was about gaming) was published by the same sorta ppl as Giz was. Previously i'd never read kotaku, cos i somehow got the impression that it was elitist and very japanese so i didnt like the sound of it.
    But yea. I always loved the reporting style Giz had, so when i found out you guys were related, i was all over you like a rash on an unexpectedly rashy rash test subject.
    I still scan the Giz (and now Lifehacker) RSS headlines every day, but Kotaku is my new one true love.

  • Scott Guest

    i found this website though forums, i think GTAforums.com, i always use to hit up Gamespot.com.au for news. but since they sold out *cough* kane&Lynch. i was newsless. so i have been hitting this joint up for my fix, thanks for a great site guys!

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    For me it was pretty much the same - I kept seeing news on other sites from here, so eventually I just started coming straight here.

  • Skuzz Guest

    I found you guys through Bluesnews, thank God. :D

  • lastskysamurai @Coldplayer

    U know, i don't remember. Sorry this is gonna sound realy boring, but i think i foud u guys through google. Plain and Simple. Just looking someting up and there u were.

    ;)

  • Flame @Flame

    I just heard the name mentioned in various places, mostly digs from Gizmodo. Decided one day to visit and subscribe to the Oz feed and now I'm a regular reader.

  • oh no its henry Guest

    I peice together your lives in vain attempts to stalk.

