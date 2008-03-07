The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Huckabee's Out, Plays Video Games

Best way to celebrate not getting the Republican Party presidential nomination? Booze! Second best way? Gaming! After former Arkansas Gov. Mike Hukabee bowed out of the Republican presidential race, he and staffers retired to Little Rock where he unwound with Rock Band. His campaign team members gathered in Huckabee's basement, ate lasagna and played Rock Band. As game site GamePolitics points out, this isn't Huckabee's first time shredding virtual, as he was spotted playing Guitar Hero last September. Wonder if he'll get fat again...
Prez Bid Knockout [GamePolitics][Pic]

