Human Heads' Prey 2 Confirmed, Two Other Games Announced

Yesterday's leak of Prey 2 info was confirmed today by the Radar Group, a company dedicated to developing video games "specifically for cross-media leveraging in the video game market and other ancillary media markets, such as film, TV, music and other emerging online markets". In other words, it sounds like Radar Group aims to put out games destined for the film treatment and vice-versa.

The company today confirmed that they are working with Human Heads Studio on Prey 2. They also announced that Recoil Games is working on a shooter called Earth No More and third title being worked on by a yet-to-be-announced studio.

Prey 2

The follow up to "Action Game of the Year" (PC Gamer), reprise your role as Tommy, the native warrior who saved Earth from alien invasion in Prey. This time, abandoned and framed for the disappearance of his family and girlfriend, Tommy escapes an Earth that no longer wants him for a future that cannot survive without him. Building on the mind-bending portal and gravity-defying gameplay of the original with several innovative new twists, Prey 2 promises to once again take players into a compelling science-fiction world with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping action gameplay. Prey 2 is currently being developed in cooperation with Human Head studios and slated for Xbox 360 and PC platforms.

Earth No More





Earth No More does away with the "lone-hero" shooter archetype, instead focusing on the dynamic between an ensemble cast that must learn to work together to survive the threat of an environmental extinction event. As Will Foster, a DHS chemical weapons specialist, you are among the first to respond to a gas attack on Washington, D.C. However, it soon becomes clear that the gas attack is a cover-up for something much more sinister. Earth No More is currently being developed in close collaboration with Recoil Games and is slated for release on next-gen consoles and PC.

Incarnate

Incarnate poses the question: Can evil ever die? The re-incarnated souls of history's most evil people are converging on present-day Chicago. As Thomas Ludlow, you are recruited by a secret organisation to hunt down and capture these 'Incarnates'. But the further you dig into the reasons for their arrival, the more you learn of the true nature of your efforts and your own connection to the events unfolding before you. Stalk your prey in the wide open city, search for them in the dark places, and maybe you will survive long enough to solve the mystery of your own past. Can you break the chains of destiny, or will you let them bind you to your doom? Incarnate is currently being developed in collaboration with a yet-to-be-announced studio.