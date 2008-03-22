id Know Where The Money's To Be Made

id see which way the wind's blowing. Once was a day you could count on them to be - thanks to both their games and their engines - one of the champions of PC gaming. Today? You just can't ignore these console things the kids are all spending their time and money on. Id's Steve Nix:
...you still have PC players, and some players are just console guys, but have players moved over? Absolutely. We love PC gaming, and we continue to support PC gaming - but you can't ignore the market realities and the size of the console market these days.
PC guys, don't let your hate dogs off the leash, id have got a business to run.
Core PC gamers moving to console experiences - id [GI.biz]
