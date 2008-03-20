Ikaruga Achievements *Mostly* Doable

You know, I've actually finished Ikaruga on the Dreamcast. And I'm absolutely rubbish at shooters. So I'm proud of that. Finishing the game is one thing, though. Finishing it while also earning some of these Ikaruga achievements is something else. Something a little harder. While most of them involve just killing off a boss, which is reasonable, one involves clearing the game without using a single continue ,while another involves clearing a chapter without firing a single bullet. Miiiiiiiiiiight give those two a miss.

