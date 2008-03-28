Ikaruga For Japanese Xbox Live Arcade Finally Dated

The promise of Ikaruga for Xbox Live Arcade has been a constant tease since its official announcement in September. We know it's coming soon, but didn't know exactly when. Fortunately, the Japanese version of Xbox.com has put a date on it, pegging the release for Wednesday, April 9. That's a respectable distance from April 1, so we suspect our emotions aren't being stomped upon by cruel Japanese webmasters. Cross your fingers in hope that the world doesn't explode until at least April 10!

Ikaruga [Xbox Japan via XBLAH]