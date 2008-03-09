The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

"Improved" SSBB Tourney Trophy

You were, I'm sure, as horrified as we were when you caught your first glance of the GameStop Super Smash Bros Brawl trophy.

Lucky for us, we weren't the only ones permanently scarred by the sight of a singlet-wearing, gold-dipped high school wrestler. The assistant manager of a EB Games said he and his fellow employees broke into gales of laughter when they unboxed the trophy at their story. Fortunately, they figured out a way to make the trophy more SSBB "appropriate".

I like it!

[Thanks Brett]

