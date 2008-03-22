Indie Gaming's New Best Friend Is...Target

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Totally unexpected news, this, but welcome news nonetheless! Seems Target stores in the US are stocking shirts featuring characters and designs from small-time, independent games. And not rubbish ones, either, awesome ones like Tower of Goo. That's not even the best part: if you buy the shirt, you get a snazzy physical copy of the game as well. All for just $US 12. If you're looking for somebody to congratulate for such a brilliant idea, look no further than EGP Apparel, an offshoot of the Experimental Gameplay Project.
Kevin J Allen [via Boing-Boing]

