Indie Gaming's New Best Friend Is...Target

Totally unexpected news, this, but welcome news nonetheless! Seems Target stores in the US are stocking shirts featuring characters and designs from small-time, independent games. And not rubbish ones, either, awesome ones like Tower of Goo. That's not even the best part: if you buy the shirt, you get a snazzy physical copy of the game as well. All for just $US 12. If you're looking for somebody to congratulate for such a brilliant idea, look no further than EGP Apparel, an offshoot of the Experimental Gameplay Project.
Kevin J Allen [via Boing-Boing]
