Infogrames Want To Buy What's Left Of Atari

French company Infogrames are Atari's majority shareholder. Looks like they're soon to be their only shareholder. A letter has arrived at Atari HQ from Infogrames, no doubt signed in a beautiful, flowing script by the company's new Directeur Général Délégué, indicating their desire to buy any and all remaining Atari stocks for $US 1.68 per share. Atari don't have to accept, but then again, they don't exactly have the strongest of bargaining positions at the moment.
