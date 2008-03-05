The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In-Game Ads Predicted to Reach $US 650 Mil By 2012

According to the latest report by analyst group eMarketer, the in-game ad industry will grow to $US 650 million by 2012, more than doubling 2007's $US 295 million. eMarketer attributes the growth to the overall growth of the video game industry, with game launches overshadowing other big media events. Most recently, Halo 3 generated more in first day sales than the opening weekend of Spiderman 3 (the biggest opening weekend in history) and the first-day sales of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows (the final installment in the series).

But this shouldn't come as any surprise. In fact, this estimate is more conservative than in the past. Join me on a trip down memory lane for just a moment, back to the wonderful world of July 2007. Back then, the Yankee Group said that by 2011, in-game ad revenue could reach $US 971 million. So while in-game ads are on the rise, they may not be growing as quickly as originally thought!

eMarketer: U.S. In-Game Ads Market to More than Double to $US 650M by 2012 [GameDaily]

