The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Insecticide Info Dump

If you've been buggin' for a new action adventure game, it may be time to check out Insecticide for PC and DS. The game takes you on an adventure through the seedy underworld of insect culture, playing an insect cop and her partner, solving crimes as only insects can. I suggest developing compound eyes for taking in all the vids, art, and screens of the game, after the jump.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles