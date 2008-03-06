Insomniac Still Developing New IPs

Now that Insomniac has found success with both the Ratchet & Clank and Resistance franchises, you might expect them to simply sequel the IP as long as the checks come in, staggering each title's two-year development cycle to release one game a year. But Insomniac's president Ted Price explained that such a schedule ping ponging Ratchet and Resistance wasn't the plan. Instead they intend to, "continue to produce new IP, there's no question about that".
So a new IP is coming from Insomniac in the semi far to far future? Sounds good to us.
Insomniac's Ted Price Talks 'Ratchet' Sales Surprises, New IPs [MTVmultiplayer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink