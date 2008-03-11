InstantAction Enters Open Beta

First announced back in September of last year, InstantAction.com is a web-based video game network created by GarageGames and IAC, featuring multiplayer action of all shapes and sizes with no downloads involved - basically workplace poison. Well now they've released said poison into the water supply, inviting the entire world to sign up for the site's open beta. Games currently playable on the site include Marble Blast Online, Cyclomites, Think Tanks, and Screw Jumper, with the Tribes-like Fallen Empire: Legions on its way. Having spent a bit of time in the closed beta myself, all I can say is beware...the completely death of productivity lies within.