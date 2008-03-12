Interplay Readies Sexy New Website

Ahhh, now there is a sight for sore eyes. Up until recently, Interplay.com looked like this. Ugly, right? I wasn't kidding about he sight for sore eyes bit. Now they're getting ready to resurrect their website just as they have resurrected their intellectual property. All of the players are in place too, making my nostalgia gland pump out extra past-testosterone over images of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Earthworm Jim, Descent, Fallout, and the awesome MDK coil suit. Oh how I've missed you, Kurt Hectic. That's one damn fine lineup right there. Let's see what they do with it!

Interplay.com [Official Website - Thanks Patrick!]