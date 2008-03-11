Iron Chef Host Says "Kotaku", Announces Game

What better way to announce the video game for Food Network's Iron Chef America than Mr. Mark Dacascos - the chairman himself - name dropping Kotaku? I can't think of one, which is why I spent all weekend playing this clip over and over again. Ko-Tah-KOO! Destineer and Black Lantern Studios is bringing Iron Chef America: Supreme Cuisine to the Nintendo Wii and DS this summer, allowing you to face-off in kitchen stadium against world famous chefs. The whole thing sounds a bit like a version of Cooking Mama you can play against the computer, with 15 main ingredients, hundreds of recipe variations, and 300 different mini-game tasks to help you get the job done. Being an embarrassingly huge fan of the show, I will more than likely by this, as long as Alton Brown signs on to do commentary, or failing that - John Madden. just imagine the beauty of that for a moment, and then hit the jump for the full trailer and first screenshot from Iron Chef America: Supreme Cuisine.
Say what you will, but I think it's better to go with cartoon versions of a live-action show or film's actors rather than trying to cover a 3D model with a hideous looking photo-skin. I'll reserve judgment until I see what the cartoony Alton Brown looks like. There had better be a cartoony Alton Brown, dammit.
Here's the full trailer for the game, sans Kotaku reference. I think it loses a certain something, but that could just be me.
Allez Cuisine!
Personally, I prefer the Japanese Iron Chef. Having the game with the Japanese chairman and chefs would be awesome.