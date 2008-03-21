Iron Man Movie Cast Is Iron Man Game Cast

Hey, Iron Man fans, quit worrying about the voice-acting for Sega's upcoming tie-in game, would you? Everything's going to be OK. Nice and authentic. Sega have announced that the film's three main stars - Robert Downey Junior, Terence Howard and Shaun Toub - will be reprising their roles for the game. If only I could go back to 1990 and place a bet that in 2008 I'd be playing as Robert Downey Junior in a superhero game made by Sega that's appearing on no less than seven platforms...

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON (March 20, 2008) -SEGA® of America, Inc., SEGA Europe Ltd., and Marvel Entertainment, Inc. announced today that the Iron Man™ video game, based on the successful Marvel comic book series and the upcoming film by Marvel Studios, will feature the voice talents of Robert Downey Jr., Terence Howard and Shaun Toub. All three actors will reprise their onscreen roles of Tony Stark (Downey), Lt. Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Howard), and Yinsen (Toub). The Iron Man video game launches day and date with the blockbuster movie on May 2, 2008.

Iron Man, an explosive third-person action shooter game that pits one of the

world's most renowned Super Heroes against unspeakable odds, draws its story

from the upcoming movie while also incorporating story elements from

original Iron Man comic books. Using the advanced technology in Iron Man's

suits of armour, gamers can take advantage of the wide array of high-impact

weapons to strategically annihilate any enemy force standing in their way.

Before tackling stunning and immense open battlefields, players can

customise their armour suit as they encounter progressively more vicious

enemies, and fight in epic battles that could challenge even the toughest

Super Heroes.

Iron Man is the story of Tony Stark, a billionaire industrialist and

inventor who had it all. But during a routine weapons test in the Middle

East, Stark was captured and forced to construct the ultimate weapon.

Instead of following his captors' demands, Tony built his own devastating

weapon - a powerful suit of armour that provided the key to his heroic

escape. From this point forward, Tony Stark became more than a man. He

became Iron Man.

Iron Man will be available this spring for the Xbox 360® video game and

entertainment system from Microsoft, the Wii™ home video game system, the

PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, the PlayStation®2 computer

entertainment system, the Nintendo DS™, the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable)

system and Windows-based PC. For more information please go to www.sega.com.